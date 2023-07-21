Kai Sotto ‘fully expected’ to join Gilas’ World Cup buildup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With Kai Sotto now joining Gilas Pilipinas’ training for the World Cup, it leaves Jordan Clarkson as the only player in the national pool who has yet to commit

MANILA, Philippines – Just days after wrapping up his NBA Summer League stint, Kai Sotto now shifts his focus on Gilas Pilipinas’ buildup for the FIBA World Cup.

Sotto is “fully expected” to participate in the national basketball team’s practice starting Monday, July 24, according to Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

The 7-foot-3 big, who arrived from the US last Wednesday, had a talk with Reyes when he attended the Philippine team’s tuneup game with the Ateneo Blue Eagles at the Moro Lorenzo Gym on Thursday.

Following the talk, Sotto went to the hospital to have his back checked, which bothered him during his final Summer League game in in Las Vegas.

“Yeah, he underwent MRI yesterday. Results are about to come out over the weekend, so that’s [Saturday],” Reyes told a handful of reporters after Gilas’ practice at the Meralco Gym on Friday, July 21.

“Should come out over the weekend, we fully expect him to be at practice on Monday,” he added.

While Reyes clarified that he has not doubted the Filipino center’s commitment to Gilas, outside factors may affect his availability in training, such as possible opportunities with the NBA or NBA G League.

JUST IN. After talking with Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and undergoing MRI for his back on Thursday, Kai Sotto is “fully expected” to attend practice on Monday. | via @philipptionary pic.twitter.com/JeylKKtKhO — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 21, 2023

According to Gilas top assistant coach Tim Cone, Sotto had a pleasant time with his teammates, immediately laughing and joking with the players.

Sotto’s arrival leaves the commitment of just one player still up in the air — Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson — who said he will commit to training with Gilas six weeks before the World Cup, according to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas last year.

However, that window had already lapsed since it’s just a month away before the World Cup, co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, tips off on August 25.

Negotiations, with Clarkson, though, are still underway with Gilas team manager Butch Antonio leading.

Clarkson, a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, reportedly inked a three-year, $55-million extension with the Jazz.

In a starting role for the rebuilding Jazz, Clarkson averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in 61 appearances, but a finger sprain sidelined him in the team’s final 17 games.

The Jazz missed the Western Conference playoffs, having finished with a 37-45 record.

With or without Clarkson, Reyes said Gilas still has a lot to work on, noting he wasn’t pleased with their win against UAAP men’s basketball champion Ateneo in a recent tuneup match.

“To be honest, I was very disappointed with their game. I thought Ateneo outplayed us,” said Reyes.

“And that’s something we had a long meeting today about. We had a very good practice today,” he continued.

“But I said, we can’t allow a game like yesterday to kind of jolt us into suddenly playing better because we have a very small margin for error right off the bat so again, we saw this in Estonia, in Europe.” – Rappler.com