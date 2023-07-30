Kai Sotto to join Gilas practice, but China pocket tournament stint still up in the air

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kai Sotto is set to practice with Gilas Pilipinas before the team flies to China to compete in a pocket tournament as part of its FIBA World Cup buildup

MANILA, Philippines – After days of recuperating from a lower back injury he sustained in his final NBA Summer League game, Kai Sotto said on Sunday, July 30, that he will finally participate in Gilas Pilipinas’ practice on Monday.

“I will head to training tomorrow,” said Sotto, who was watching the Premier Volleyball League medal-match battles at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

“I’m always excited… I’m just waiting for my back to heal completely because I want to be 100 percent when the games come,” he added.

Gilas will have its final practice before it heads to China on Tuesday to take part in a pocket tournament against Lebanon, Iran, and Senegal.

According to Sotto, he will talk to Reyes after practice regarding whether he will join the team in China.

The team is also awaiting the arrival of NBA guard Jordan Clarkson, who is expected to come on board on August 6.

After the China trip, Gilas is slated to face Montenegro on August 20 and Mexico on August 21, days before the opening of the FIBA World Cup co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia on August 25.

Clarkson committed to bolster the Philippines as its naturalized player in the World Cup, while Justin Brownlee is expected to reinforce the squad in the Asian Games in late September.

Sotto, who appeared in Gilas’ tuneup game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles last July 21, underwent an MRI on his lower back, per sources.

He also attended Gilas’ practice session on July 25, hoisting up shots at the Meralco Gym as he beat the soft deadline imposed by Reyes.

The 7-foot-3 center played for the Orlando Magic in the Summer League, seeing action in two games.

“My last communication with [Reyes], I told him that I would practice even though I am still injured, at least I’ll still be there and do whatever I can,” Sotto said. – Rappler.com