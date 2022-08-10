Kai Sotto joins Jordan Clarkson, Gilas Pilipinas for August window

BACK IN TOW. Kai Sotto last saw action for the national team in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament more than a year ago.

Kai Sotto gives Gilas Pilipinas a major frontcourt boost as he sees action in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in more than a year, Kai Sotto will don Gilas Pilipinas colors again.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Wednesday, August 10, that Sotto will suit up for the national team in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers later this month.

Sotto will arrive from Australia on August 18, giving him a week of practice before the Philippines faces Lebanon on the road on August 25 and Saudi Arabia at home on August 29.

“We are glad to have Kai into the Gilas fold and thank him for his proactive response to the call to play for flag and country for the August qualifiers,” said SBP executive director Sonny Barrios.

The 7-foot-3 big man last saw action for the country in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia in July last year.

Gilas invited Sotto to play in the FIBA Asia Cup last month, but he ended up missing the continental showdown after going unselected in the NBA Draft.

Sotto is currently back in Australia with the Adelaide 76ers of the National Basketball League.

Aside from Sotto, Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson will reinforce the national team, four years since he first suited up in the 2018 Asian Games.

Other players in the pool include brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, and Francis Lopez.

The rest of the pool will be completed by players from the 10 eliminated PBA teams in the Philippine Cup. – Rappler.com