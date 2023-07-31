No Kai Sotto as Gilas Pilipinas flies to China for pocket tournament

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG MAN. Kai Sotto in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2021 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.

Kai Sotto will stay in the Philippines as a nagging back injury keeps him out of Gilas Pilipinas' China trip

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas remains incomplete as it competes in a pocket tournament in China without Kai Sotto.

The 7-foot-3 big man will not fly with the national squad to China on Tuesday, August 1, due to a nagging back injury that has kept him from training for the FIBA World Cup, which will tip off in mere weeks on August 25.

“We were advised by his management team that he will stay and do therapy,” said Gilas Pilipinas team manager Butch Antonio on Monday, July 31.

Sotto hurt his back while playing for the Orlando Magic during their final game against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League.

Arriving in the country on July 19, Sotto only joined practice on Monday.

Naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame will also miss the China trip, leaving the national team with a shorthanded lineup when it battles Lebanon, Iran, and Senegal.

Given the Asian Games job after NBA player Jordan Clarkson committed to play for the country in the World Cup, Brownlee is sidelined with ankle bone spurs, while Kouame sits out as he reinforces Rain or Shine in the Jones Cup.

It is in China where Clarkson is expected to link up with the national team on August 6.

Finishing dead last in the last World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas hopes to do better in this edition as it faces Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola in Group A. – Rappler.com