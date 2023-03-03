Kai Sotto vows B. League stint won’t hinder Gilas commitment

After skipping the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Kai Sotto says his stint with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League will not prevent him from suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto’s decision to skip Gilas Pilipinas’ recently concluded two-game home stand against Lebanon and Jordan was met with raised eyebrows as the Philippines is only a few months away from co-hosting the FIBA World Cup with Japan and Indonesia in August.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes himself is not discounting the possibility of finding another naturalized big man for the upcoming World Cup as Sotto’s status with the national team remains uncertain.

“We’re not ruling out the possibility of even going out and looking for another 6-10, 6-11 guy. With all the uncertainty surrounding the Kai Sotto situation, if he’s not going to make himself available, then I think we have to think about that as well,” said Reyes following Gilas Pilipinas’ heartbreaking 91-90 loss to Jordan.

“You can’t just come and show up and be on the team, right? Doesn’t matter who you are. You have to be able to be part of the preparation.”

The 7-foot-3 Sotto, though, made it clear that his stint with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League will not prevent him from suiting up for the national team as they are already about to enter the final stretch of the 2022-2023 season.

“I don’t think so because it’s the second half of the season already. The season will end probably in May,” said Sotto during his introductory press conference with the Dragonflies.

“I don’t think it will hinder my national team commitment. I’ll be here two to three months, give it all my best here, and whatever happens after that happens,” he added.

With the B. League season set to end in May, Sotto, as well his fellow Filipino imports Carl Tamayo, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Jordan Heading, and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, are expected to don the national colors anew for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia that same month.

The national team will then ramp up its buildup for the World Cup with overseas training camps starting in June.

Sotto, who is coming off a two-year run with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia, will make his much-awaited B. League debut on Wednesday, March 8 against Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings. – Rappler.com