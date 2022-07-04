Kevin Quiambao shows promise for Gilas Pilipinas

DO IT ALL. Kevin Quiambao turns heads with his promising performance across the board.

MANILA, Philippines – Following its blowout defeat to New Zealand, Gilas Pilipinas bounced back resoundingly by providing India with the same type of lesson in basketball superiority on Sunday, July 3.

The victory provided the Philippines with momentum ending the third window for the Asian Qualifiers of the FIBA World Cup, where they automatically receive a berth as a host nation.

Dwight Ramos played superb throughout Gilas’ win and sparked their early lead, while Kiefer Ravena took control in the third quarter to keep India at bay.

Kevin Quiambao, who will make his UAAP debut with La Salle in October, also turned heads.

If Sunday’s performance is an indication of what to expect – with the caveat that India’s defense was horrendous – then Green Archer aficionados should be enticed by the former NU high school star.

Quiambao, who received interest from professional Korean teams recently, finished with 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in 22 minutes.

He displayed the ability to read the floor precisely with quick-decision passes as plays unfolded, even ones where windows to make accurate passes weren’t wide.

The former pupil of now UP champion coach Goldwin Monteverde knows how to utilize the gravity his presence attracts on the court and is rarely in a rush to make a decision.

He was instrumental when India used a 2-3 zone defense in the second half by playmaking at the foul line and nail, either by scoring the basketball or throwing on-point dimes to baseline cutters and floor-spreaders.

He seems to operate half a step slower on the court, though he uses this to his benefit by navigating the floor and enhancing it with a pass-first mentality, much to his teammates’ benefit.

Quiambao showed an affinity for attempting midrange floaters, similar to the long ones which former DLSU players used to take. In the loss to New Zealand, he drilled a corner jumper off a kick-out. He also showed glimpses of maneuvering in the paint on Sunday, which is handy when he plays as the roll man in pick-and-roll.

Again, it’s worth noting that India’s lackluster attempt at defense made it easy for the 6-foot-8 Quiambao to toy with their counterparts, but in any level of competitive basketball, taking advantage of lapses by the opposition is essential. In some cases, the frequency by which a team – or player – can do this determines the outcome of the game.

Especially in college and international hoops.

Quiambao also does the little things that would make coaches happy. There was a possession in the final quarter where he ran down on offense before anyone else on Gilas and got a good seal in the paint against his smaller opponent, but didn’t receive the pass. Had he gotten the ball, it would have been an easy two or trip to the foul line.

He’s tall, wide, and knows how to use his body to his advantage.

He also has a good feel for spacing when operating in the middle of the paint by getting out of the way of his teammates as they navigate to penetrate. Ramos, who made a short floater, was a beneficiary of this in the second half.

Quiambao isn’t flawless yet. He still needs to improve on defense. His stance when defending the pick-and-roll needs to be lower. He moves a little flat-footed and that allows opponents to take advantage of his lack in lateral quickness – especially when switched on speedier guards.

His effort can come and go – such as when he gave up on a backcourt violation which led to an easy layup for India – and he needs to box out better, two areas he might struggle when facing more athletic bigs.

His floater is nice, but opponents will also dare him to attack the rim and avoid losing the ball when it’s swiped from his hands.

For the most part, however, it’s hard not to be intrigued by what Quiambao can provide. The natural abilities and unselfishness are there, while the weak points can be worked on over time. How much will depend on his work ethic, although by all accounts, he seems to put in the time at the gym consistently to improve his game.

It will also be required to watch him provide the same contributions against tougher teams who have the big men that can test his strength. Only 21, his physique can still get better with the aid of a solid strength and conditioning program.

Quiambao is part of the La Salle lineup that will compete in the PBA D-League tournament starting on Thursday, July 7. That should give another early gauge of how far along he is in his development and how much of a factor he can be for the Green Archers in their mission to win a UAAP title for the first time since 2016.

As far as early returns go, pretty good. – Rappler.com