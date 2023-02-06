Ravenas set to join Gilas as B. League goes on break for FIBA window

BACK AT IT. (From left) Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, and Kiefer Ravena return to national team duty.

Brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena are part of Gilas Pilipinas' 24-man pool for the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – A homecoming is in the works for many of the Filipino basketball expatriates named to Gilas Pilipinas’ pool for the sixth and final window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena are set to arrive in Manila next week after their final Japan B. League games prior to the FIBA-related season stoppage which will last from February 13 to March 7.

Kiefer’s team Shiga will face Kawasaki in the latter’s home floor on Saturday, February 11, while Thirdy’s San-En will defend home court against powerhouse Ryukyu on Sunday, February 12.

“I think we’ll be playing the last games before the break this weekend,” said Kiefer after the Lakes’ 89-84 win over the NeoPhoenix last Sunday, February 5.

“As soon as we have the chance to join training camp, I think we’ll make our way down there and help the team in whatever way that we can,” he added.

Expected to join the Ravenas are fellow Filipino B. League cagers Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos, Jordan Heading, and Carl Tamayo.

Kai Sotto, who is reportedly bound for Japan after ending his two-year stint with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League in Australia, is also part of the 24-man pool mentored by coach Chot Reyes.

The first-timers in the pool include newly naturalized swingman Justin Brownlee, Adamson spitfire guard Jerom Lastimosa, former La Salle hotshot Schonny Winston, and Fil-Australian Mason Amos.

Joining Brownlee are Barangay Ginebra teammates Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and Japeth Aguilar.

Other players rounding out the pool are June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, RR Pogoy, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Arvin Tolentino, Raymond Almazan, Francis Lopez, Kevin Quiambao, and Ange Kouame.

Gilas, which has a 5-3 record in Group E, will try to defend its home court at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan against Lebanon on February 24 and Jordan on February 27. – Rappler.com