KBL’s Seoul Samsung signs Gilas prospect Will Navarro

MANILA, Philippines – The Korean Basketball League (KBL) continues its Filipino recruitment drive as the Seoul Samsung Thunders signed Gilas Pilipinas forward William Navarro on Thursday, July 7.

The 25-year-old former Ateneo standout joins SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Justin Gutang, and Ethan Alvano in the growing Pinoy contingent.

Per Korean website Jumpball, Navarro will join the team after the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, which will run from July 12 to 24 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In his last playing year with Ateneo back in 2019, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 7.3 points on 44% shooting, plus 5.6 rebounds in just 21 minutes per game.

He was then selected second overall in the special Gilas round of the PBA Season 46 rookie draft by the NorthPort Batang Pier.

Navarro recently showed off for Gilas in their last 79-63 win against India at the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting, plus 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in just 19 minutes. – Rappler.com