LA Tenorio says upcoming Gilas campaign motivates him ‘to get better’

'My motivation is seeing these guys playing and sacrificing everything they've got everyday in practice,' says LA Tenorio

MANILA, Philippines – Seeing the sacrifices members of the Gilas Pilipinas pool are about to make in the upcoming months have served as motivation for LA Tenorio, as he faces the biggest battle of his life.

The veteran, who made public his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis, is optimistic about his health, as he is responding well to treatment and is raring to go back to play once again for Barangay Ginebra.

“My motivation is seeing these guys playing and sacrificing everything they’ve got everyday in practice, I already get motivated – especially with my condition right now – I get motivated to get better,” Tenorio told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, April 25.

“As I’ve said, same as my journey, it’s not gonna be easy but it helps that you have a goal,” he added.

“With that sacrifice and with that journey you will do with all those sacrifices, I’m pretty sure, it will pay off 100%.”

WATCH: FIBA World Cup local ambassador LA Tenorio says he is recovering well from his colon cancer. | @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/y0LyjfJYzz — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕡 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@philipptionary) April 25, 2023

Tenorio, along with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, were named as the local ambassadors for the FIBA World Cup jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Both were part of the team that reached the gold medal round of the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship, effectively ending a 36-year participation drought in basketball’s biggest international competition.

Tenorio mentioned that he will be sharing his experiences in the months leading up to their memorable stint in Sevilla, Spain, where Gilas played four close matches out of five, coming away with a lone victory.

“I’m happy to help in whatever capacity I can, not only for the team, but also for the [Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas] for this coming FIBA World Cup,” remarked the floor general.

“It’s not going to be easy, this journey, it’s going to be very meaningful and a once in a lifetime experience, especially playing in their home country.”

WATCH: Sacrifices are necessary for Gilas Pilipinas to succeed in the months ahead, remarked Gilas veteran and FIBA World Cup local ambassador LA Tenorio. | @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/8rgrsCKSkv — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕡 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@philipptionary) April 25, 2023

– Rappler.com