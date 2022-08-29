Roosevelt Adams in, Carl Tamayo out as Gilas Pilipinas battles Saudi Arabia

OTHER COMMITMENT. Carl Tamayo will not be around when Gilas Pilipinas hosts Saudi Arabia.

Former PBA top pick Roosevelt Adams replaces UP star Carl Tamayo after being the last cut in Gilas Pilipinas' game against Lebanon

MANILA, Philippines – Roosevelt Adams is set to debut for Gilas Pilipinas as he joins the 12-man lineup against Saudi Arabia in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The Filipino-American forward replaces Carl Tamayo after being the last cut in the Philippines’ game against Lebanon, which ended in an 85-81 loss.

Tamayo reportedly left with the UP Fighting Maroons for Korea, where they will face Korean Basketball League teams in tuneup games, a day before the Filipinos host the Saudis at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, August 29.

A former PBA top pick, Adams last played for the Terrafirma Dyip and earned an All-Rookie Team selection in the 2020 season.

Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson once again spearheads the national team together with Dwight Ramos and Kai Sotto.

Also retained in the roster are PBA standouts Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, and Jamie Malonzo, and Japan B. League stalwarts Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Ray Parks.

– Rappler.com