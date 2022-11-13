Scottie, Kai headline Gilas Pilipinas roster vs Saudi Arabia; Thirdy cut again

WINNING STREAK. Gilas Pilipinas eyes a third straight win in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson banner the same lineup that beat Jordan when Gilas Pilipinas squares off against Saudi Arabia to wrap up the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is sticking with its 12-man roster as it shoots for a sweep of the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson banner the same lineup that beat Jordan when the Philippines squares off against Saudi Arabia on the road in Jeddah on Sunday, November 13 (Monday, November 14, Manila time).

Sotto and Thompson are expected to lead the way anew after they starred in the Filipinos’ 74-66 victory over the Jordanians.

Thompson delivered a near triple-double of 8 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Sotto put up 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Joining the two in the roster are Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Angelo Kouame, and Kevin Quiambao.

Thirdy Ravena remained the last cut after missing the game against Jordan.

Sitting at third place in Group E with a 4-3 record, Gilas Pilipinas looks to repeat its 38-point home thrashing of Saudi Arabia in the previous window for its third straight win.

The Saudis carry a 2-5 slate. – Rappler.com