Gilas Pilipinas
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA World Cup

Scottie, Kai headline Gilas Pilipinas roster vs Saudi Arabia; Thirdy cut again

Delfin Dioquino
Scottie, Kai headline Gilas Pilipinas roster vs Saudi Arabia; Thirdy cut again

WINNING STREAK. Gilas Pilipinas eyes a third straight win in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

FIBA

Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson banner the same lineup that beat Jordan when Gilas Pilipinas squares off against Saudi Arabia to wrap up the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is sticking with its 12-man roster as it shoots for a sweep of the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson banner the same lineup that beat Jordan when the Philippines squares off against Saudi Arabia on the road in Jeddah on Sunday, November 13 (Monday, November 14, Manila time).

Sotto and Thompson are expected to lead the way anew after they starred in the Filipinos’ 74-66 victory over the Jordanians.

Thompson delivered a near triple-double of 8 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Sotto put up 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Joining the two in the roster are Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Angelo Kouame, and Kevin Quiambao.

Thirdy Ravena remained the last cut after missing the game against Jordan.

Sitting at third place in Group E with a 4-3 record, Gilas Pilipinas looks to repeat its 38-point home thrashing of Saudi Arabia in the previous window for its third straight win.

The Saudis carry a 2-5 slate. – Rappler.com

Must Read

LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Saudi Arabia – FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Saudi Arabia – FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

FIBA World Cup

Asian basketball

Philippine basketball