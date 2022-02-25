Returning Thirdy banners 12-man Gilas lineup vs India

COMEBACK. Thirdy Ravena has not played for Gilas Pilipinas since he pursued an overseas career in the Japan B. League.

For the first time in two years, Thirdy Ravena suits up for Gilas Pilipinas in its FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers opener against India

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena will make his much-awaited Gilas Pilipinas return as he banners the 12-man lineup against India in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers clash on Friday, February 25.

Ravena last suited up for the Philippines in the opening window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in February 2020, showing the way in a 30-point rout of Indonesia with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

He has not played for the national team since as he pursued a professional career in the Japan B. League by signing with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

Joining Ravena in the lineup are fellow B. League stalwarts Dwight Ramos and Juan Gomez de Liaño, Gilas draftees William Navarro and Tzaddy Rangel, and naturalized big man Angelo Kouame.

NorthPort star Robert Bolick, TNT standouts Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, Kelly Williams, and Kib Montalbo complete the roster.

Cut from 15-man pool were Tropang Giga player Gab Banal, Overtime Elite signee Francis “LeBron” Lopez, and Gilas cadet Jaydee Tungcab.

Everyone in the roster against India have seen action for Gilas at least once except for Montalbo and Rangel.

Playing before a home crowd for the first time in more than years at the Araneta Coliseum, Gilas looks to make a statement as it pounces on an Indian squad coming off a 55-point beating from New Zealand. – Rappler.com