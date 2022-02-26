Minor tweak: Gilas sticks with core in lineup vs New Zealand

CORE. Robert Bolick and 10 more keep their spots in Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man lineup.

Jaydee Tungcab ends up as the only new addition to Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man lineup as he replaces Tzaddy Rangel for their match against New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas did not make much of a change in its 12-man lineup as it faces New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Sunday, February 27, at the Araneta Coliseum.

All but one from the Philippines’ roster in its 88-64 win over India kept their spots, with Jaydee Tungcab ending up as the only new addition as a replacement for Tzaddy Rangel.

Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Angelo Kouame, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Poy Erram, Kelly Williams, Robert Bolick, Kib Montalbo, William Navarro, and Juan Gomez de Liaño will suit up for the second straight game.

Gab Banal and Francis “LeBron” Lopez did not make the cut for both matches.

Sidelined against the Indians, Tungcab will debut in the Asian Qualifiers as the Filipinos shoot for a sweep of their hosting of the FIBA window.

It will be the third national team appearance for Tungcab, who saw action for two games when Gilas went unbeaten in the Asia Cup Qualifiers last year.

Expected to once again show the way for the Philippines are Ravena, Ramos, Pogoy, and Bolick, who all scored in double figures in their romp of India.

Ramos chalked up 17 points, Ravena delivered 15 points, while Pogoy and Bolick put up 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Despite aggravating his dislocated finger against India, Rosario remained in the lineup, presumably because of his international experience as the Filipinos seek an upset of the favored Kiwis.

Toting identical 1-0 records, Gilas and New Zealand will dispute in the 7 pm game the top spot in Group A.

– Rappler.com