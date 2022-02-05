Gilas back to square one? MVP holds himself accountable

SHORTAGE. Only few players from the previous Gilas Pilipinas pool have remained.

'Everybody is to blame, including myself,' says SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan as Gilas Pilipinas hastily gears up for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan took part of the blame as Gilas Pilipinas got left scrambling to assemble a lineup for the February window of the FIFA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

Returning national team head coach Chot Reyes and his staff only have less than a month to form a competent team and prepare the players before Gilas hosts Korea, New Zealand, and India at the Araneta Coliseum from February 24 to 28.

“Nothing happened for two years, right? If we start the blame game, COVID is also a part of it, right? Nobody thought of what we should do. Everybody is to blame, including myself,” Pangilinan told The Chiefs program of One News in a mix of Filipino and English.

“We did not do anything over that course. Maybe not exactly two years but certainly more than one year that nothing happened. So we have to start all over again.”

Parading an all-cadet lineup put together by former national team head coach and program director Tab Baldwin, Gilas showed promise as it swept its group, which included longtime tormentor Korea, in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers last year.

The Philippines then nearly shocked European giant Serbia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, with a commendable performance that proved Gilas made great strides with Baldwin at the helm.

What followed, though, is an exodus of Gilas players as several of them pursued overseas careers, notably in Japan and Taiwan.

After that, 2019 Gilas draftees Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Rey Suerte opted not to renew their contracts with the SBP at the end of January.

Then the SBP announced Baldwin stepped down from his post to focus on his role as head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP, with Reyes taking over the national team again.

“He called me one weekend and said he has been thinking – and this is my recollection – he said that on reflection, it might be good for him to stay with Ateneo and for SBP to nominate a coach for Gilas,” Pangilinan said about Baldwin.

“He said he would help and that’s where the name of Chot emerged in that conversation.”

Pangilinan said that even if Baldwin stayed, there is still a shortage of players as his former Gilas standouts have to honor their commitments to their foreign teams.

The boss of the MVP Group, though, acknowledged Gilas players who have gone overseas are only doing what they know is best for their respective careers.

“Japan has been taking players away from us. That is also correct because what are they doing here? These guys are built to race, to run, to compete, right? And they’ve been lying fallow for more than a year,” Pangilinan said.

“I can sympathize why I would want to play elsewhere and earn money.”

“That issue is a constant, regardless of who the coach is. We would have that issue if Tab remained. We’ve lost people to Japan, we will lose players to the PBA. We have to scramble and part of the process is getting players to train up for that.”

Out of the previous Gilas pool, only Angelo Kouame, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liaño, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel have joined the national team in its training bubble in Lipa, Batangas.

Reyes will then handpick players from TNT to fortify the young Gilas core.

– Rappler.com