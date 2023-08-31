‘Sorry, boss’: MVP says Chot Reyes apologized for Gilas Pilipinas disappointment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MENTOR. Head coach Chot Reyes of Gilas Pilipinas against Italy in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas patron Manny V. Pangilinan said head coach Chot Reyes apologized for the Filipinos’ winless group stage run in the FIBA World Cup.

Although enjoying home court advantage, the Philippines finished at the bottom of Group A with a 0-3 record following a string of tough losses to Dominican Republic, Angola, and Italy.

Stretching its World Cup skid to eight straight games, Gilas Pilipinas got relegated to the classification phase for the second straight edition.

“Chot texted me last night with only two words. He said, ‘Sorry, boss,'” said Pangilinan, who serves as chairman emeritus of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, in a mix of Filipino and English as reported by News5.

“I still have not answered because I have no idea what to say.”

Pangilinan has been critical of the national team when it comes to embarrassing defeats.

He called the Philippines’ loss to Cambodia in the previous Southeast Asian Games an “ignominious defeat” but took a 180-degree turn when it got back on its tormentors for the gold, saying he is “happy to eat his harsh words.”

Pangilinan, though, is much more understanding this time.

“I feel for Chot. I have no doubt he tried his best. I feel for our players,” Pangilinan said.

Still in the running for the Paris Olympics berth reserved for the highest-placing Asian team, Gilas Pilipinas eyes wins against South Sudan and China in the classification round starting on Thursday, August 31. – Rappler.com