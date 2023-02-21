Due to big men shortage, Mason Amos gets ‘real shot’ at Gilas Pilipinas spot

Chot Reyes says incoming Ateneo big man Mason Amos has given a good account of himself as Gilas Pilipinas scrambles for size

MANILA, Philippines – The shortage of Gilas Pilipinas big men has 18-year-old Mason Amos emerging as a strong contender for a roster spot in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Head coach Chot Reyes said on Monday, February 20, that Amos has given a good account of himself as the national team scrambles for size for its home games against Lebanon and Jordan later this month.

Set to join their respective teams in the Japan B. League, Kai Sotto and Carl Tamayo decided to skip the sixth window, while Barangay Ginebra veteran Japeth Aguilar suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of the games.

“Mason is really looking like he has a real shot,” said Reyes.

Amos, who is expected to debut for Ateneo in Season 86 of the UAAP later this year, impressed for Gilas Youth in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship in August as he averaged 21.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The 6-foot-7 forward also proved to be a deadshot from deep throughout the tournament, knocking down 44.7% of his three-pointers.

Although the seniors game is a different beast altogether, the additional absences of big men Kelly Williams and Raymond Almazan have improved Amos’ chances of cracking the lineup.

Williams replaced injured naturalized player Angelo Kouame in the pool, but Reyes ultimately opted to rest the 41-year-old, who came off a rough stretch for TNT that saw him play three games in five days.

Meanwhile, Almazan got ruled out as he is set to play for Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup on the eve of the matches against the Lebanese and the Jordanians on Friday, February 24, and Sunday, February 26, respectively.

But Reyes said nothing is set in stone for Amos.

“We do not preempt the coaching staff, we’re going to make a collective decision,” said Reyes. “We’ll see what happens because my experience with these things is anything can happen.”

“Someone can fall sick, someone can turn an ankle or sprain. We’re telling everybody to just be ready.” – Rappler.com