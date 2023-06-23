No definite date yet as Gilas Pilipinas waits on Jordan Clarkson

NBA STAR. Jordan Clarkson in action for Gilas Pilipinas during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes says the camp of NBA player Jordan Clarkson has yet to provide a definite timeline for his potential FIBA World Cup stint

MANILA, Philippines – When will Jordan Clarkson join Gilas Pilipinas for its FIBA World Cup buildup?

That question remains unanswered as national team head coach Chot Reyes said the camp of the Filipino-American NBA player has yet to provide a definite timeline for his potential World Cup stint.

Reyes and Gilas Pilipinas flew to Estonia on Thursday, June 22, for a series of tuneup games around Europe – a trip that Clarkson will miss as he mulls his future with the Utah Jazz.

“Jordan and his father Mike, still no firm commitment with regards to dates and all of that because of his situation right now with his contract still up in the air,” said Reyes in an interview with TV5 news program Frontline Pilipinas.

Clarkson could become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his $14.26 million player option for the 2023-2024 season.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is entering the final season of the four-year, $52 million contract he inked with the Jazz in November 2020.

Seeing action in 61 games (all starts) in his previous season in Utah, Clarkson averaged career-highs of 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Aside from Clarkson, big man Kai Sotto will sit out the European camp as he is expected to play in the NBA Summer League.

The Summer League will run from July 7 to 17 in Las Vegas, giving the 7-foot-3 Sotto six weeks to train with the national team before the World Cup tips off on August 25.

Sotto and Clarkson are set to play key roles as the Philippines goes up against Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola in the group stage.

“They’re both saying that they want to play,” said Reyes. “We know they want to play but the question is when they can get here to become a part of the team?”

In Europe, Gilas Pilipinas will face national teams from Estonia, Finland, and Norway. – Rappler.com