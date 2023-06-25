One less worry for Gilas as Paolo Banchero commits to US FIBA World Cup team

Italian-American Paolo Banchero, the NBA Rookie of the Year who initially said he’ll play for world No. 10 and the Philippines’ group-stage foe Italy, decides to play for Team USA instead

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero will compete for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer in the Philippines, The Athletic reported Saturday, June 24.

The Orlando Magic forward was born in the US but has an Italian passport and previously said he would play with Team Italy at the tournament, which begins August 25 in Manila.

For Gilas Pilipinas, it will be one less player to worry about when they play world No. 10 Italy in the group stage.

Also standing in the Filipinos’ way are No. 23 Dominican Republic and No. 41 Angola.

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is the 11th American professional player to commit to the squad.

The 6-foot-10 Banchero, 20, averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 72 games (all starts) for Orlando in 2022-2023.

Team USA, coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, opens training camp on August 3 in Las Vegas.

Players who have previously committed to the team are Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson, Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis, and Austin Reaves.

Spain is the defending FIBA World Cup champion, with Argentina finishing second and France third at the 2019 competition in China.

Team USA, a five-time winner of the event, lost to France in the quarterfinals.

For the Philippines, there is nowhere to go but up after its horrendous 2019 World Cup campaign where it finished dead last out of the 32 teams.

Gilas Pilipinas crashed out of contention after going winless in its group, losing to Italy by 46 points, getting destroyed by Serbia by 59 points, and bowing to Angola by 3 points in overtime.

Its woes continued in the classification stage, where the Philippines absorbed a 19-point beating to Tunisia and a 20-point rout at the hands of Iran as it wrapped up its campaign without a single win.

Last Thursday, Gilas left for Europe for a series of tuneup games as it aims for a return to the Olympics for the first time since 1972 by being the highest-ranked Asian team in the World Cup.

June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Dwight Ramos, Scottie Thompson, and Justin Brownlee headline the pool, which will hopefully be reinforced by Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and NBA Summer League aspirant Kai Sotto in July.

The Philippines continues to deal with manpower woes due to some players’ various commitments and injuries. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com