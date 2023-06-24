PBA ready to lend more players as Gilas Pilipinas endures manpower woes

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes are set to meet again soon to discuss adding more players to the FIBA World Cup pool

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is ready to extend a helping hand once again as Gilas Pilipinas’ preparations for the FIBA World Cup runs into manpower woes.

League commissioner Willie Marcial said on Friday, June 23, that there are talks with national team head coach Chot Reyes regarding the addition of PBA players to the World Cup pool.

“Coach Chot talked to me and he’s open, he asked if he could borrow some players and I said it was okay,” Marcial said during the PBA on Tour in Pasig.

“He hasn’t bared who yet, but we’re open to lend because somebody might get injured – whatever he needs – players, coaches, and ball boys, we’re open,” he added.

Gilas Pilipinas left for Europe on June 22 for a series of exhibition games as it aims for a return to the Olympics for the first time since 1972.

Being the highest-ranked Asian team is the target of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, but set to stand in the Philippines’ way are world No. 10 Italy, No. 23 Dominican Republic, and No. 41 Angola in the group stage.

In the weeks-long European voyage, Gilas Pilipinas will face the national teams of Finland featuring NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen, Estonia, and the under-21 squad of Lithuania.

Players accompanied by Reyes include June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, Thirdy Ravena, and Poy Erram.

Completing the team are Chris Newsome, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, and Rhenz Abando.

Naturalized players Ange Kouame and Justin Brownlee are expected to head directly there.

When the team returns, Marcial and Reyes will sit down to discuss augmenting an already-thinning roster.

The 21-man training pool, which members of the final 12-man lineup will be plucked from, got hit by several injuries and other commitments.

Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Bobby Ray Parks, and Jordan Heading were not able to make the trip as they continue to recover.

Meanwhile, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson remains in the United States, while Kai Sotto is set to play for the Orlando Magic in NBA Summer League. – Rappler.com