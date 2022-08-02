PBA, UAAP, NCAA join forces for Gilas as possible Senate inquiry looms

MOGULS. Ramon Ang and Manny Pangilinan shake hands after a rare meeting. Also in the meeting were (from left) SBP president Al Panlilio, SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, and PBA chairman Ricky Vargas.

Amid possible Senate intervention, the Philippines' top basketball leagues come together in support for Gilas Pilipinas following historic failures at recent international events

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ top basketball leagues – the PBA, UAAP, and NCAA – have teamed up in a show of support for Gilas Pilipinas in the national team’s buildup for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In a press release on Tuesday, August 2, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said the three leagues are willing to lend players during the World Cup – jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

This, amid a resolution by Senators Bong Go, Mark Villar, Joel Villanueva, Francis Tolentino, and Alan Peter Cayetano “to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation on the ways to support the Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team.”

The proposed inquiry through the Senate Committee on Sports will review “relevant laws and policies to ensure optimal performance in future international sports competitions and to protect the welfare of Filipino athletes.”

Meanwhile, Senator Sonny Angara led the SBP board meeting on Monday, August 1, where federation president Al Panlilio presented the World Cup plans to board members of the PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and “other major basketball organizations.”

No players have been tapped yet for the Gilas roster, nor has a pool been released, but the SBP has seemingly already locked in Chot Reyes as the head coach.

He is set to have a decorated lineup of deputies for the World Cup, namely PBA legend and 24-time champion Tim Cone, multi-time UAAP titlist Goldwin Monteverde, five-time New Zealand NBL Coach of the Year Nenad Vucinic, and 11-time PBA champion Jong Uichico.

With a little over a year left before the event, the SBP has mapped out its “One Year to Go” countdown clock launch on August 27, the official World Cup draw on April 2023, and the official ball launch before the competition proper gets underway on August 2023.

The country’s top arenas will be available for the historic World Cup hosting – the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena for the 40 qualifying games, and the Philippine Arena for the event’s 12 final phase games.

The SBP has since called for “unity” among the country’s basketball stakeholders following historically dismal showings at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and the FIBA Asia Cup.

With the federation’s backing, Reyes stayed on as head coach despite overwhelmingly negative public reception stemming from the national team’s most recent failures. Panlilio instead shifted blame to former head coach Tab Baldwin for allegedly starting Gilas’ problems in 2022. – Rappler.com