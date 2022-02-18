Gilas Pilipinas bunched with New Zealand anew in FIBA Asia Cup

MOMENTUM. Gilas Pilipinas looks to make a splash in the FIBA Asia Cup after going unbeaten in the qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas takes on New Zealand, Lebanon, and India in Group D of the FIBA Asia Cup in July

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will have its mettle tested in the group stage of the FIBA Asia Cup in July.

The Philippines has been bunched with New Zealand, Lebanon, and India in Group D following the draw on Friday, February 18.

Fortunately for the national team, it will get a chance to familiarize itself with New Zealand and India as they face off in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers later this month.

Gilas tangles with India on February 25 and New Zealand on February 27.

Asia Cup host Indonesia battles Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan in Group A, while continental powerhouse China headlines Group B, which is also composed of Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Bahrain.

Japan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Syria make up Group C.

