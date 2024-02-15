Gilas Pilipinas gears up for FIBA window with ‘big picture’ in mind

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tim Cone says 'every moment is precious' as Gilas Pilipinas looks to make the most out of a short preparation period for the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Head coach Tim Cone and Gilas Pilipinas plunge back to work focused on the big picture.

Eager to make the most out of a short preparation period, Cone hopes to build for the future as the Nationals started training for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna on Thursday, February 15.

The national team has only a week to gear up for the opening window of the qualifiers before it battles Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

“We have limited time for prep so every moment is precious,” Cone said. “Hopefully, there will be a lot of teaching and learning as we prepare for this first window.”

Ten of the 12 players Cone chose entered the Laguna camp, namely, Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Jamie Malonzo, and Kevin Quiambao.

According to Gilas Pilipinas team manager Richard del Rosario, only June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez were missing after the pair led San Miguel to another PBA championship on Wednesday, February 14.

National team veteran Japeth Aguilar also joined the Laguna camp to help out.

After four days at the Inspire Sports Academy, the Nationals will hold an open practice at the PhilSports Arena on February 19 before they fly to Hong Kong for their first game on February 22.

Planning to keep his 12-man core intact for the next four years, Cone underscored the importance of establishing a solid foundation for the long haul.

“We will keep the big picture in mind that this is a long-term project and commitment,” said Cone.

Following the Hong Kong game, the Filipinos return home to host Chinese Taipei at the PhilSports Arena on February 25. – Rappler.com