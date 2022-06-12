Gilas Pilipinas
Abando, Belangel banner Gilas Pilipinas’ lineup for Korea friendlies

Delfin Dioquino
Also featuring veteran Kiefer Ravena and mainstay Dwight Ramos, Gilas Pilipinas will go up against Korea in a pair of friendly games

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando will finally get a taste of Gilas Pilipinas action as he cracked the 12-man lineup for two friendly games against Korea this June.

The NCAA MVP will be joined by national team holdovers Kiefer Ravena, William Navarro, and LeBron Lopez and returnees Dwight Ramos, RJ Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso, Angelo Kouame, Carl Tamayo, and Geo Chiu.

Also set to play his first game for the seniors squad is Kevin Quiambao.

SJ Belangel completes the roster as he gets to go up against his future foes in the Korean Basketball League after signing with the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus.

Hosted by the Korea Basketball Association, the pair of tuneup matches will be played at the Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi-Do from June 17 to 18.

The friendly games will serve as preparation for the Philippines as it sees action in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers later this June and the FIBA Asia Cup in July.

Gilas Pilipinas swept Korea in the Asia Cup Qualifiers last year. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
