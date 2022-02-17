Gilas Pilipinas secures commitment of 6-foot-7 Fil-Am teen Caelum Harris

Gilas Pilipinas is set to quickly integrate 6-foot-7 16-year-old Caelum Harris to the national team program by March

MANILA, Philippines – The future of Gilas Pilipinas just got another bright spark after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) secured the commitment of 16-year-old Fil-Am forward Caelum Harris.

Already standing at a massive 6-foot-7 at his age, Harris will join the national team program in March after the second window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers.

SBP said Harris, who traces his roots in Marigondon, Cebu, will be joining Gilas in future tournaments before the quadrennial FIBA basketball showdown co-hosted by the Philippines.

Harris “is expected to be a mainstay of SBP’s long-term program as he develops into one of the pillars of the National Team even beyond the 2023 World Cup,” per a federation press release on Thursday, February 17.

Newly reappointed head coach Chot Reyes is also obviously excited of the new heights Harris will bring the country and the Gilas program. He said he “appreciates the high energy Caelum brings to his game, versatility, and athletic ability.”

“We’re very seriously building for the future and having Caelum is just the first step in this direction,” added SBP president Al Panlilio.

Harris is currently playing for the Stewarts Creek High School in Tennessee.

The SBP said Harris is “very much looking forward to making his family and the rest of the country proud as he contributes to the Philippine National Team.” – Rappler.com