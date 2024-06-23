New look: Gilas Pilipinas to sport latest kits in Olympic quest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas will debut its new uniforms in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia, as it hopes to catch the last bus to the Paris Games

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will sport new kits when it vies for a coveted Paris Games berth in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia, that will run from July 2 to 7.

In collaboration with Nike, the national team will debut its latest uniforms against world No. 6 Latvia and No. 23 Georgia in Group A as it hopes to get a crack at an Olympic spot that has eluded the country for over five decades.

The road jerseys are in blue with yellow accents, while the home uniforms are in white with touches of red and blue that represent the Philippine flag.

“The colors remind me of the blue oceans that surround the Philippines with the yellow signifying the rays of the sun,” said guard Chris Newsome.

“They represent the aura and natural beauty of the Philippines in a soft and elegant way, symbolizing the hospitality that Filipinos have to offer.”

It has been 52 years since the Philippines sent a basketball team to the Olympics, when the likes of legend Bogs Adornado, Yoyong Martires, Manny Paner, and Freddie Webb represented the country in the 1972 Munich Games.

This group of national team bannered by seven-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, naturalized player Justin Brownlee, and young guns Kai Sotto and Kevin Quiambao look to end that decades-long absence through the OQT.

“I like the new jerseys, they are really nice. They are something new compared to our previous Gilas uniforms. They represent a new chapter for me and a new chapter for Gilas,” said Fajardo.

Only the winner of the OQT will qualify for the Olympics. – Rappler.com