Gilas welcomes back Pogoy, Parks, Oftana as FIBA World Cup buildup resumes

HIGH FIVE. Ray Parks in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Roger Pogoy, Ray Parks, and Calvin Oftana show up in practice after injuries kept them out of the European camp that saw Gilas Pilipinas play six tuneup games in Estonia and Lithuania

MANILA, Philippines – Roger Pogoy, Ray Parks, and Calvin Oftana reunited with Gilas Pilipinas as it resumed its preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

The trio showed up in practice at the Meralco Gym on Thursday, July 13, after injuries kept them out of the European camp that saw the Nationals play six tuneup games in Estonia and Lithuania over the past three weeks.

It was a timely addition for the national team, which continues to endure injury woes as star guard Scottie Thompson remained sidelined due to a hand fracture.

Thompson, who got sidelined in the final two matches of the European trip, missed the first practice back in Manila.

A total of 16 players, though, were in attendance on Thursday, including Dwight Ramos and AJ Edu, who participated in the scrimmages despite nursing injuries.

Ramos sat out the last game in Europe after hurting his knee, while Edu did not play a single game in the Estonia and Lithuania sorties no thanks to a sprained ankle.

Although Pogoy failed to join the scrimmages as he recuperates from a fractured hand, head coach Chot Reyes was satisfied with the turnout.

“We have three sets of five. That is okay,” Reyes said in Filipino in a story on the PBA website.

Justin Brownlee led the practice together with June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Kiefer Ravena, Jamie Malonzo, CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, Thirdy Ravena, Chris Newsome, Poy Erram, and Ange Kouame.

More players are set to bolster the national team, with 7-foot-3 big man Kai Sotto and Filipino-American NBA veteran Jordan Clarkson expected to link up with the squad in the coming weeks.

Sotto will soon wrap up his stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League, while Clarkson recently inked an extension with the Utah Jazz.

A pocket tournament in China early in August is up next for Gilas Pilipinas, which is gearing up for World Cup foes Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola. – Rappler.com