Gilas welcomes Malonzo, Oftana, Alas in maiden practice for FIBA window

NorthPort star Jamie Malonzo and the NLEX duo of Kevin Alas and Calvin Oftana joins Gilas Pilipinas' first practice for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – A mix of new and familiar faces joined Gilas Pilipinas in its first practice for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Monday, August 15.

NorthPort star Jamie Malonzo and the NLEX duo of Kevin Alas and Calvin Oftana participated in the Nationals’ training session facilitated by head coach Chot Reyes at the Meralco Gym in Pasig.

If Malonzo makes the cut, it will be the first time that he will don the national colors, while Alas and Oftana are Gilas Pilipinas returnees.

Also in attendance were mainstays Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, and Francis Lopez.

More PBA players are set to be named to the national team pool as the semifinals of the Philippine Cup nears its end, with San Miguel and Meralco battling for the last finals berth in a do-or-die Game 7 on Wednesday.

Reyes is expected to tap players from either the Bolts or the Beermen for the fourth window, where the Philippines will face Lebanon and Saudi Arabia on August 25 and 29, respectively.

The team will be reinforced by Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson and 7-foot-3 big man Kai Sotto, who are scheduled to arrive later this week.

Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone joined Reyes in calling the shots as he provided input in the practice that covered shooting and ball movement. – Rappler.com