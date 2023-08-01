Gilas Pilipinas working with Clarkson camp to bring NBA star to China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NBA STAR. Jordan Clarkson in action for Gilas Pilipinas during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas hopes Jordan Clarkson makes it in time as the team plays four games against Iran and Senegal in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas clings to the hope of having Jordan Clarkson on board for the pocket tournament it will join in China.

Team manager Butch Antonio said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is in talks with the camp of the NBA player in a bid to bring him to China to reinforce the squad in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament.

“We are working with Team Clarkson for Jordan to make it to China,” Antonio said on Tuesday, August 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, head coach Chot Reyes said the Utah Jazz star will not see action in the pocket tournament as he is set to leave Los Angeles on Sunday, August 6, initially his expected date of arrival in China.

“He should be arriving August 8,” Clarkson told News5 hours before their flight to China on Tuesday.

That means Clarkson will miss all of the Philippines’ matches against Iran, Senegal, and Lebanon, which are crucial in its buildup for the FIBA World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas battles Iran and Senegal on Thursday, August 3, and Friday, August 4, respectively, before it takes on Senegal and Iran anew on Sunday and Monday, August 7, respectively.

“He might just go straight here to Manila,” Reyes said.

But Antonio said Clarkson is “in the process” of acquiring a Chinese visa.

If his China stint pushes through, Clarkson is expected to carry a heavier load for a depleted Gilas Pilipinas side missing several of its key players.

Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson are staying in the Philippines to recuperate from their respective injuries, while naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame are also out. – Rappler.com