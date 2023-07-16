Gilas Boys all set for SEABA U16 Championships in Indonesia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Despite the short buildup, Gilas Boys head coach Josh Reyes is confident that his players are ready to roll as they open their SEABA campaign against Malaysia on Monday

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas Boys’ Under-16 team looks to qualify for the upcoming 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championships this September when it sees action in the SEABA U16 Championships in Indonesia starting Monday, July 17.

Despite the short buildup, Gilas Boys head coach Josh Reyes is confident that his players are ready to roll as they also shoot for their fifth straight gold medal in the tournament.

“It’s a unique situation because when the FIBA calendar started, this wasn’t on it. I think it’s unprecedented that they only gave everybody a month notice,” said Reyes of the SEABA U16 Championships.

“Luckily, we started a bit early in terms of calling in players for tryouts and workouts. Although we weren’t practicing every day, at least we got things started a little early,” added Reyes.

Leading the way for the 12-man Gilas Boys squad are teenage sensations Irus Chua and Kieffer Alas, the brother of PBA star Kevin of the NLEX Road Warriors.

Chua, who once scored 121 points in the Milcu Got Skills Tournament, and Alas previously participated in the NBA Academy Asia development camp in Singapore earlier this year.

Also suiting up for the Philippines are Ziv Espinas, the son of former PBA player Gabby; CJ Amos, the brother of Ateneo Blue Eagles big man Mason; and Filipino-foreign players Elijah Williams, Paul Diao, and Edryn Morales.

Rounding out the squad are Bonn Daja, Gian Gomez, Bryan Hachuela, Joaquin Ludovice, and Kurt Velasquez.

Gilas Boys open their campaign against Malaysia on Monday, before going up against Thailand and host Indonesia on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19, respectively.

There will be no playoffs in the single round-robin tournament, thus every game is a must-win for the Filipinos as only the top two teams will advance to the FIBA U16 Asian Championships.

“Of course, we need to win to qualify. It’s hard, because the format is three games and that’s it,” said Reyes.

“You really have to win every game to be sure that you’ll qualify.” – Rappler.com