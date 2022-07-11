SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at FIBA Asia Cup

Bunched in Group D, Gilas Pilipinas will tangle with Lebanon, India, and New Zealand, with the goal of advancing to the knockout stages

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ mettle will once again be tested as they encounter some of the best teams in the continent in the FIBA Asia Cup, which kicks off in Indonesia on Tuesday, July 12.

Bunched in Group D, the Philippines will tangle with Lebanon, India, and New Zealand, with the goal of advancing to the knockout stages.

While the Lebanese are new foes, familiarity will not be an issue for the Filipinos when they face the Indians and the Tall Blacks as the three are grouped together in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas beat India twice and bowed to New Zealand in both of their clashes.

Only the top team from the group will advance directly to the last eight, while the next two best squads will fight for their tournament lives in the qualification to the quarterfinals.

Here is the Philippines’ Asia Cup schedule:

– Rappler.com