No Jamie Malonzo, Mikey Williams for Gilas Pilipinas’ redemption bid in SEA Games

STANDOUT. Jamie Malonzo has been a key player for Barangay Ginebra and Gilas Pilipinas.

Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo and TNT's Mikey Williams both beg off from Gilas Pilipinas duties for the SEA Games, where the team seeks to recapture the gold medal it lost in the previous edition

MANILA, Philippines – Two of the brightest PBA stars will not see action when Gilas Pilipinas tries to reclaim its throne in the Southeast Asian Games.

Barangay Ginebra forward Jamie Malonzo and TNT guard Mikey Williams both begged off from national team duties for the regional showpiece to be hosted by Cambodia in May due to personal commitments.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes confirmed the development on Wednesday, April 26.

The two Filipino-Americans are coming off impressive runs in the PBA Governors’ Cup, where Williams and Malonzo duked it out for the championship.

Crowned Finals MVP, Williams helped lead the Tropang Giga to the title as they disposed of Malonzo and the Gin Kings in six games.

Williams averaged 18.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in the season-ending conference.

Meanwhile, Malonzo normed 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists as he finished in the top five in the battle for the Best Player of the Conference honors.

Williams misses out on what would have been his first Gilas Pilipinas appearance, while Malonzo takes a break from the national team after representing the country in the last three windows of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas is pulling out all the stops in its bid to recapture the gold medal it lost in the Vietnam SEA Games last year, initially putting together a 28-man pool composed of the best players in the PBA and the UAAP.

Naturalized player and Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee will reinforce the Philippines’ campaign in Cambodia. – Rappler.com