Poy Erram expected to be out 6 to 8 months after knee surgery

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG MAN. Poy Erram in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

As Poy Erram recovers from a knee procedure, he steps back from Gilas Pilipinas duties

MANILA, Philippines – TNT Tropang Giga big man Poy Erram is expected to be out for six to eight months as he recovers from a knee procedure.

Tropang Giga coach and team manager Jojo Lastimosa confirmed the development on Monday, August 14, saying that the 34-year-old went under the knife for an assortment of issues on his right knee.

“He did [surgery] a week ago to take out bone spurs and ligaments on his knee,” Lastimosa told Rappler through a message.

Knee issues have bothered the veteran big man, who also underwent a knee operation last January that kept him out for around six weeks.

Erram also missed some time during the PBA On Tour exhibition series last June when he sprained his right ankle in TNT’s 99-90 loss to the NorthPort Batang Pier in Antipolo City.

The knee surgery may have prompted Erram to announce on Sunday, August 13, that he would be taking a step back from Gilas Pilipinas duties.

“As I close this chapter of my life, I want to thank everyone who trusted and helped me,” Erram wrote in a mix of English and Filipino on Instagram.

“Thank you for giving me a chance to fight for my country…thank you for letting my dreams become a reality,” he said, adding that he is open for a return if called upon.

Prior to his latest procedure, Erram was tabbed as one of Gilas’ pool players as part of its preparations for the FIBA World Cup to be co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan later this August. – Rappler.com