Pure patriotism fired up Asian Games champs Gilas Pilipinas players

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BROTHERS. Gilas Pilipinas celebrates during the awarding ceremony in the 19th Asian Games.

Two players were considered for the Gilas Pilipinas' Asian Games squad, but team manager Alfrancis Chua and head coach Tim Cone thumbed down their inclusion after they asked for a steep price

MANILA, Philippines – Not for money but for country.

Gilas Pilipinas team manager Alfrancis Chua praised the 12 players who donned the national colors in the Asian Games and steered the country to its first men’s basketball crown since 1962 without monetary compensation.

“Not even one player asked how much they’re going to be paid,” said Chua in Filipino in a press conference at the PBA office in Quezon City on Monday, October 9. “That is the good thing.”

“They did not get anything extra just to play for the Asian Games.”

Although hastily assembled just two weeks before the continental showpiece, the Nationals defied great odds by overcoming undefeated teams in their last three games.

The Philippines averted a fourth-quarter collapse against Iran in the quarterfinals, turned back China from 20 points down in the semifinals, and exacted revenge on Jordan in the championship game to capture the gold.

Justin Brownlee showed the way for the Filipinos all tournament long, capping his sensational run with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the final.

A naturalized player like Brownlee, Ange Kouame saved the best for last as he delivered 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in their payback win over Jordan.

Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Japeth Aguilar, Kevin Alas, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, and Arvin Tolentino all played their roles to the hilt.

“We’re so proud of the players. Even Brownlee, even Kouame, they did not ask for anything, they just wanted to win,” said Chua.

‘Asking for the moon’

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, a member of the delegation to Hangzhou, China, revealed they wanted to bring in two players who they felt would be pivotal in Gilas Pilipinas’ golden hunt.

Except the players – who Vargas refused to identify – asked for a steep price, with Chua and head coach Tim Cone thumbing down their inclusion.

According to Vargas, the manager of the considered player said his client will only suit up for the national team if paid a salary.

“Tim and Alfrancis said no. He was asking for the moon. He was going to destroy the team,” said Vargas. “He was not only one. There was another one that we also asked and Alfrancis said no.”

“You will play because you truly love to play and you came here because you wanted to play. We’re not forcing you. You’re here because you want to play, if we’re forcing you to play, you can leave the room.”

Vargas added even the four original players – Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa, and Jason Perkins – were devastated after learning they were ruled ineligible because of their strong desire to represent the country.

“This team is one of a kind. They’re not the best on paper and you might criticize us for not getting the best on paper, but they were the best team in Asia,” said Vargas.

Hefty rewards, though, await the players.

Under Republic Act 10699, teams with five or more participants will each receive 25% of the P2 million incentive given for an Asian Games gold medal.

Chua said San Miguel Corporation big boss Ramon S. Ang and MVP Group honcho Manny V. Pangilinan will also hand out bonuses.

“Boss RSA and sir MVP, they’re going to give something to the players,” said Chua. – Rappler.com