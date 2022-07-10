MANILA, Philippines – Almond Vosotros had himself a game for the ages for Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 after draining a game-winning deuce to stun top-seeded Mongolia, 21-20, at the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup quarterfinals in Singapore on Sunday, July 10.
Vosotros looked set to tow Gilas to an upset win after sinking a late deuce for an 18-15 lead, but the veteran Mongolians powered through with a pivotal 5-0 swing to wrest the advantage, 20-18, highlighted by a Dulguun Enkhbat and-one bucket.
However, an untimely Mongolia foul call at the 1:37 mark sent Vosotros to the line for two free throws instead of one, given that they were at their seventh foul.
The PBA 3×3 champion made the first, and missed the second, but Samboy de Leon corralled the miss, and swung the ball back to Vosotros, who drilled the cold-blooded kill shot for the win.
Vosotros completely atoned for Gilas’ 11-21 blowout loss against China with 8 big points, followed by 7 from De Leon.
“Every time I’m open I just shoot it. That’s my role in this team,” said Vosotros after the thriller. “We didn’t give it up.”
Joseph Eriobu scored 5 while Lervin Flores chipped in a point for the Filipino side now headed to the semifinals later at 6:15 pm against New Zealand, which downed Japan, 16-14, in the other quarterfinal duel.
Australia and China will clash in the other semifinal pairing.– Rappler.com