STUNNER. Gilas Pilipinas celebrates after pulling off the tournament's biggest upset yet.

Super sniper Almond Vosotros knocks in a giant-slaying shot as Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 shocks No. 1 Mongolia to book a semifinal seat

MANILA, Philippines – Almond Vosotros had himself a game for the ages for Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 after draining a game-winning deuce to stun top-seeded Mongolia, 21-20, at the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup quarterfinals in Singapore on Sunday, July 10.

Vosotros looked set to tow Gilas to an upset win after sinking a late deuce for an 18-15 lead, but the veteran Mongolians powered through with a pivotal 5-0 swing to wrest the advantage, 20-18, highlighted by a Dulguun Enkhbat and-one bucket.

However, an untimely Mongolia foul call at the 1:37 mark sent Vosotros to the line for two free throws instead of one, given that they were at their seventh foul.

The PBA 3×3 champion made the first, and missed the second, but Samboy de Leon corralled the miss, and swung the ball back to Vosotros, who drilled the cold-blooded kill shot for the win.

Vosotros completely atoned for Gilas’ 11-21 blowout loss against China with 8 big points, followed by 7 from De Leon.

“Every time I’m open I just shoot it. That’s my role in this team,” said Vosotros after the thriller. “We didn’t give it up.”

Joseph Eriobu scored 5 while Lervin Flores chipped in a point for the Filipino side now headed to the semifinals later at 6:15 pm against New Zealand, which downed Japan, 16-14, in the other quarterfinal duel.

Australia and China will clash in the other semifinal pairing.– Rappler.com