Gilas ready to replace Abueva, Romeo, 3 others due to last-minute Asiad roster issues

Gilas Pilipinas experiences a last-minute shakeup ahead of the 2022 Asian Games, replacing Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, and 3 others with late-arriving PBA stars

MANILA, Philippines – In a last-minute development, Gilas Pilipinas revamped its 19th Asian Games roster due to multiple players likely facing ineligibility, as announced in an impromptu press conference at the PBA office in Quezon City on Tuesday, September 19.

PBA stars Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Arvin Tolentino, Marcio Lassiter, and FIBA World Cup roster member CJ Perez are coming in at the last minute after a hurried plea by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Monday night, September 18.

Veterans Jason Perkins and Calvin Abueva were the casualties of an unfortunate clerical error, as their names were not included in the SBP’s original 60-man pool forwarded to the Hangzhou Games organizers.

Terrence Romeo and Mo Tautuaa, meanwhile, were also struck off the team because of a separate 37-man list that was submitted to overrule the original, older list of 60, further depriving the federation of ample choices following injuries to Jamie Malonzo and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Meanwhile, separate from the four original Asian Games pool members now with questionable eligibility, TNT star gunner RR Pogoy has been granted a release due to injury reasons.

Apart from Pogoy, who is surely out of the roster, all nine players mentioned are practicing together at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna while the SBP awaits the final verdict, which is expected to come in 24 to 48 hours.

Here are the two Gilas Pilipinas lists submitted to the Asian Games organizers.



The numbered list of 37 is the newer one, essentially overruling the older 60-man pool.



The SBP is mum on who submitted the new list. pic.twitter.com/Am96FgBf5U — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 19, 2023

SBP’s initial appeals reportedly fell on deaf ears, pushing the federation in a heated corner mere days before the September 23 opening.

The federation, however, is making a final push to still push through with Abueva, Romeo, Tautuaa, and Perkins – who already have multiple practices with new head coach Tim Cone under their belts. – Rappler.com