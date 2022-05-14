PODIUM FINISH. Reymar Caduyac and Gilas Men 3x3 edge Indonesia for the bronze medal.

Gilas Men 3x3 secure a podium finish, while Gilas Women 3x3 finish fourth as the Philippines fails to defend its gold medals in 3x3 basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Men 3×3 settled for bronze in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as the Philippines failed to retain its gold medals in 3×3 basketball Thanh Tri Gymnasium in Hanoi on Saturday, May 14.

The men’s team of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Marvin Hayes, and Reymar Caduyac hacked out a 14-10 win over Indonesia in the battle for third.

Indonesia fought back from a 4-10 deficit and cut it to half, 10-13, in the waning seconds before Caduyac sealed the victory for the Philippines.

Despite clinching bronze, it was still a disappointing finish for Gilas Men 3×3, who did not drop a game throughout their gold-medal romp when the sport debuted in the 2019 SEA Games.

PBA stars CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, Jason Perkins, and Chris Newsome donned the national colors in the biennial meet nearly three years ago.

This time, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas tapped the Limitless App core of Ganuelas-Rosser, Napoles, Hayes, and Caduyac as they dominated PBA 3×3, winning four leg titles and the first conference grand finals.

Meanwhile, Gilas Women 3×3 will return home empty-handed after landing at fourth place following a 10-16 loss to Indonesia in the bronze-medal match.

Janine Pontejos pulled the Filipinas within striking distance, 10-13, but the Indonesians scored the next three points to secure the win.

Gilas Women 3×3 severely missed the presence of injured star Jack Animam, a key member of their 2019 SEA Games gold medal team that included Pontejos, Afril Bernardino, and Clare Castro.

Angelica Surada replaced Animam.

Thailand swept the 3×3 basketball gold medals as it proved to be a thorn in the side of the Philippine men’s and women’s squads.

Gilas Men 3×3 absorbed a 17-21 loss, while Gilas Women 3×3 suffered a 14-21 defeat in the semifinals – both against Thailand.

Host Vietnam pocketed silver in both events. – Rappler.com