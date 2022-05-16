Bernardino stars as Gilas Women thwart Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

Gilas Women shake off gutsy Indonesia with a big third quarter in their SEA Games opener

MANILA, Philippines – A blistering third quarter propelled Gilas Women to a triumphant debut in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as they clobbered Indonesia, 93-77, on Monday, May 16.

Afril Bernardino scattered 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks at the Thanh Tri District Sporting Hall in Hanoi to show the way for the Filipinas to a promising start in their title-retention bid.

Indonesia kept in step with the Philippines in the first half, trailing by just a single possession before Gilas Women gradually pulled away in the third quarter.

The Filipinas opened the third frame with a 16-6 run highlighted by back-to-back triples from Ana Castillo and Gabi Bade for a 56-44 lead and the Indonesians fell apart from there.

Gilas Women outscored Indonesia 32-19 in the third period.

Janine Pontejos backstopped Bernardino with 15 points and 3 assists as the two look to redeem themselves in 5-on-5 basketball after failing to defend the Philippines’ gold medal in 3×3 play.

Bade finished with 11 points and 2 steals, while Camille Clarin added another 11 points.

Chack Cabinbin also made her presence felt with 8 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals for the Philippines, which will face 2019 SEA Games finals foe Thailand on Wednesday.

Indonesia banked on Nathania Claresta Orville, who delivered a game-high 19 points, in the loss. – Rappler.com