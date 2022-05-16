Gilas Pilipinas
SEA Games

Bernardino stars as Gilas Women thwart Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

Bernardino stars as Gilas Women thwart Indonesia to open SEA Games title defense

ALL-AROUND. Afril Bernardino stuffs the stats sheet for Gilas Women.

FIBA

Gilas Women shake off gutsy Indonesia with a big third quarter in their SEA Games opener

MANILA, Philippines – A blistering third quarter propelled Gilas Women to a triumphant debut in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as they clobbered Indonesia, 93-77, on Monday, May 16.

Afril Bernardino scattered 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks at the Thanh Tri District Sporting Hall in Hanoi to show the way for the Filipinas to a promising start in their title-retention bid.

Indonesia kept in step with the Philippines in the first half, trailing by just a single possession before Gilas Women gradually pulled away in the third quarter.

The Filipinas opened the third frame with a 16-6 run highlighted by back-to-back triples from Ana Castillo and Gabi Bade for a 56-44 lead and the Indonesians fell apart from there.

Gilas Women outscored Indonesia 32-19 in the third period.

Janine Pontejos backstopped Bernardino with 15 points and 3 assists as the two look to redeem themselves in 5-on-5 basketball after failing to defend the Philippines’ gold medal in 3×3 play.

Bade finished with 11 points and 2 steals, while Camille Clarin added another 11 points.

Chack Cabinbin also made her presence felt with 8 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals for the Philippines, which will face 2019 SEA Games finals foe Thailand on Wednesday.

Indonesia banked on Nathania Claresta Orville, who delivered a game-high 19 points, in the loss. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
