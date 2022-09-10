Gilas Girls’ Division A hopes in FIBA U18 Asia crushed after semis loss to Malaysia

HEARTBREAKER. Lian Ashley Loon and Gilas Girls fall short against Malaysia in the semifinals.

Gilas Girls absorb a crushing one-point overtime loss to Malaysia in their Division B semifinals in the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Girls saw its hopes for a promotion to Division A of the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship dashed in probably the most heartbreaking fashion.

The Philippines absorbed a crushing one-point overtime loss to Malaysia, 66-65, in their Division B semifinals battle in Bengaluru, India on Saturday, September 10.

Kate Colyn Bobadilla came up clutch and delivered a game-high 19 points and 9 rebounds, but the Filipinas allowed the Malaysians to score the go-ahead bucket late as they failed to catch the Division A bus.

Only the champion of the eight-team tournament will get promoted to Division A.

Bobadilla put Gilas Girls on top with 40 seconds left after converting a layup plus the foul, 65-64.

However, it all went downhill for the Philippines from there as Bobadilla missed the bonus shot, Lian Ashley Loon muffed a jumper off a Kristan Geyl Yumul offensive board, and Sammi Tan gave Malaysia the upper hand.

The Filipinas had ample time to steal the victory with 10 second left, but Bobadilla bungled the game-winning layup in the dying seconds.

Despite the crucial miss, Bobadilla still proved clutch as she sent the game to overtime with a crucial layup with 18 ticks remaining in regulation that knotted the score at 62-62.

Loon backstopped Bobadilla with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals in the defeat that saw the Philippines overhaul a 12-point deficit.

Gilas Girls trailed 24-36 in the second period before they uncorked a 12-0 run anchored on three-pointers from Loon, Bobadilla, and Sydney Jane Heyn for the tie.

The Filipinas then engaged the Malaysians to a nip-and-tuck affair marked by 15 lead changes the rest of the way.

Yumul tallied 9 points and 5 rebounds, Heyn posted 6 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Camille Nolasco put up 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Jia Huey Yun and Xiao Qi Teh fired 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Malaysia, which will face the winner between Mongolia and Samoa in the finals.

On the other hand, the Philippines will tangle with the loser in the third-place match on Sunday.

The Scores

Malaysia 66 – Yun 14, Yeh 13, Chong 9, Q. E. Tan 9, S. Tan 7, M. S. E. Ng 7, Pragash 3, Y. E. Ng 2, Er 2, Choe 2.

Philippines 65 – Bobadilla 19, Loon 17, Yumul 9, Heyn 6, Nolasco 6, Ozar 4, Sugapong 2, Villarin 2, Calvert 0, Udal 0, Abraham 0.

Quarters: 13-16, 36-30, 51-49, 62-62, 66-65.

