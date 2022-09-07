Gilas Girls maul Maldives by 82 points to reach FIBA U18 Asia semis

BLOWOUT. Kate Colyn Bobadilla and Gilas Girls continue their dominant run in the Division B of the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship.

Gilas Girls show Maldives no mercy on the way to clinching an outright semifinals berth after compiling a perfect 3-0 record in Group A

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Girls ripped Maldives to pieces and stayed unbeaten in the Division B of the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship following a 110-28 thrashing in Bengaluru, India on Wednesday, September 7.

Louna Ozar fired 22 points on top of 4 steals and 3 rebounds to lead five players in twin digits as the Filipinas showed the Maldivians no mercy on the way to clinching an outright semifinals berth with a 3-0 record in Group A.

Ryhanna Lourdes Cassandra Calvert shone on both ends with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in the romp that saw the Philippines prevent Maldives from scoring in double figures in each of the four quarters.

The Filipinas built a 21-6 advantage after the opening period and broke away the rest of the way, enjoying a lead as big as 85 points in the second half.

Already up 42-13 in the second frame, Gilas Girls unloaded a 28-0 bomb bridging the middle quarters that left a 70-13 crater behind Ozar and Kate Colyn Bobadilla.

Bobadilla also netted 17 points, while Liane Ashley Loon posted impressive numbers across the board with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 steals.

Kalynee Reigne Abraham added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with 3 steals in the lopsided victory.

Maldives proved no match as it recorded more turnovers (64) than points, with the Philippines tallying a whopping 40 steals.

Ana Aminath Simad put up 15 points in the loss, which dropped Maldives to 0-3 in the group.

Gilas Girls will get ample rest before they return to action in the semifinals on Saturday, September 10.

Only the champion will get promoted to Division A, where top Asia-Pacific squads like Australia, China, Korea, and Japan are playing. – Rappler.com