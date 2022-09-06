Gilas Girls turn back Samoa, take solo 1st at FIBA U18 Asian Championship

Sumayah Sugapong stars for Gilas Women Youth at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship in India

The Gilas Girls thwart a second-half comeback from feisty Samoa to inch closer to a quarterfinals berth at the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Women's Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women Youth continued their strong start at the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Women’s Asian Championship in Bengaluru, India with a 66-59 win over Samoa on Tuesday, September 6.

Sumayah Sugapong erupted for 28 points on 9-of-19 shooting to go with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals as Gilas took solo first place in Group A with a 2-0 record.

Sniper Kristan Geyl Yumul backstopped Sugapong’s stellar showing with 16 points built off a 5-of-11 clip from three, plus 5 boards, and 3 dimes, while Kate Bobadilla was checked to just 8 points on 2-of-12 shooting after scoring 22 in the 65-50 win against Thailand.

The Gilas Girls came out of pre-game shootaround guns blazing as they set the tone with a 21-9 start – a lead that eventually ballooned as high as 18, 46-28, off a Bobadilla triple midway through the third quarter.

However, the reigning U16 Asia Cup champions showed great poise in crunch time as they sliced their deficit all the way down to 4, 52-56, after an Alanah Manumaleuga long bomb with 5:35 left in the final frame.

Unfazed, the young Filipinas still dictated the endgame flow and created just enough separation to keep the Samoans barely out of striking distance down the stretch.

Sugapong then iced the game with a pair of free-throws to give Gilas a 10-point gap, 66-56, in the last 29 ticks of regulation before Leiana-Nila Talase Leiataatimu drained a last-second triple to set the final score.

Double-double machine Kira-May Filemu paced the loss with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 steals, albeit with 7 turnovers, while Malia Jae Ruud scored 13 with 12 boards as Samoa fell to a 1-1 slate.

In its bid for Division A promotion, Gilas can keep its winning run going with another victory on Wednesday, September 7, against lowly Maldives – which lost its first two assignments by a staggering average of 82.5 points.

The Scores

Philippines 66 – Sugapong 28, Yumul 16, Bobadilla 8, Ozar 8, Nolasco 6, Heyn 0, Loon 0, Abraham 0.

Samoa 59 – Filemu 19, Ruud 13, Brown 8, Finau-Stephano 8, A. Manumaleuga 6, Leiataatimu 3, Joseph 1, Foa’i-Auimatagi 1, P. Manumaleuga 0.

Quarters: 21-9, 33-20, 49-40, 66-59.

– Rappler.com