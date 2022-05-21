Gilas Women drub Singapore, inch closer to SEA Games gold

Four players score in double figures as Gilas Women – the only unbeaten team in the SEA Games women's basketball competition – move one win away from defending their crown

MANILA, Philippines – Another gold medal is within reach for Gilas Women after they pummeled Singapore, 88-61, to stay undefeated in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Saturday, May 21.

Four players scored in double figures as the Philippines – the only unbeaten team in the women’s basketball competition – improved to 4-0 and moved one win away from defending its crown.

Gilas Women will tangle with Malaysia in their final game of the round-robin tournament, with the team with the best record winning gold.

Clare Castro topscored with 15 points on top of 4 rebounds and 2 blocks as the Filipinas clobbered the Singaporeans in the middle quarters en route to another blowout win.

After seizing a 12-point advantage at the end of the first quarter, the Philippines outscored Singapore 50-31 in the second and third periods combined to lead by as many as 31 points.

Janine Pontejos delivered 14 points, including the triple that gave Gilas Women their biggest lead at 68-37, to go with 5 steals and 4 rebounds, while Angelica Surada chimed in 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Coming off a sizzling 25-point outing against Vietnam two days ago, Khate Castillo shot the lights out from deep anew with a 4-of-6 clip from three-point land to finish with 14 points.

Afril Bernardino also made her presence felt in the win with 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Jacqueline Jia Jia Chu paced winless Singapore with 16 points and 2 steals.

The Scores

Philippines 88 – Castro 15, Castillo 14, Pontejos 14, Surada 11, Bade 8, Bernardino 7, Clarin 6, Berberabe 5, Fajardo 3, Tongco 3, Cabinbin 2, Guytingco 0.

Singapore 61 – Chu 16, Yan 13, Chan 8, Lim 5, Ang 4, See 3, Han 3, Chin 3, Lim 2, Choong 2, Yeo 2, Poon 0.

Quarters: 18-6, 40-21, 68-37, 88-61.

– Rappler.com