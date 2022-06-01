Gilas Pilipinas
Rhenz Abando in as Gilas Pilipinas welcomes new faces in pool

NCAA MVP. Rhenz Abando cracks Gilas Pilipinas' pool for the first time.

Joining Rhenz Abando in Gilas Pilipinas' pool are fellow newcomers Kevin Quiambao, James Spencer, and Sherwin Concepcion

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas welcomes a set of new faces in its pool as it gears up for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup for the next two months.

Newly crowned NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando of Letran headlines the retooled pool that includes other fellow newcomers Kevin Quiambao of La Salle, James Spencer of UP, and Sherwin Concepcion of UST.

Back in the Philippines after wrapping up their respective Japan B. League campaigns, Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos reinforce the national team anew after starring in the previous window of the Asian Qualifiers.

Also returning to national team duty are Ateneo’s Angelo Kouame, SJ Belangel, Geo Chiu, and Dave Ildefonso, FEU’s RJ Abarrientos, UP’s Carl Tamayo, and La Salle’s Justine Baltazar.

William Navarro and Francis “LeBron” Lopez, members of the Philippines’ silver medal team in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, made the pool as well.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas team manager Butch Antonio, though, noted that the pool has yet to be finalized.

“The pool can still be modified,” said Antonio.

Gilas Pilipinas visits New Zealand on June 30 to start the third window of the Asian Qualifiers before it hosts India at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 3.

In the Asia Cup in Indonesia slated from July 12 to 24, the Philippines tangles with New Zealand and India anew and Lebanon in the group stage. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino
