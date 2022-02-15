Robert Bolick quickly impresses coach Marc Pingris in first Gilas practice

IMPRESSED. Gilas Pilipinas legend and new assistant coach Marc Pingris raves about Robert Bolick in first Gilas practice.

PBA star Robert Bolick makes a good first impression on new Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach Marc Pingris ahead of the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick has risen to fame on the basketball court not only for his immense talent, but also his undeniable passion for the game, and newly appointed Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach Marc Pingris immediately saw that fire first-hand with the national team.

The recently retired PBA legend and longtime national team star raved about Bolick’s work ethic after just one practice, noting his early arrival and overall demeanor.

“He just really works hard. He said this was his dream to play for Gilas, and I saw it with my own eyes that he got in early and did his workouts,” Pingris said in Filipino during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum on Tuesday, February 15.

Bolick joined the national team pool shortly after re-signing with the PBA’s NorthPort Batang Pier, and ending months of speculation that the 26-year-old star would make the jump to the Japan B. League.

Pingris, in his first official capacity with Gilas since his playing days in the 2010s, made a strong first impression as a coach by joining Bolick and the other young guns in warmups, as shown in a recent Instagram story by head coach Chot Reyes.

“Pinoy Sakuragi” also shared that he maintained close contact with Bolick especially during his lengthy battle with an ACL tear in late 2019.

He kept the former San Beda star’s spirits high by sharing his own struggles with injuries, and continuously pushing him to work hard on his rehab.

Although Pingris sees the leadership potential Bolick has with the national team, he also told the fiery guard that he needs to first earn the trust and respect of the players around him moving forward.

“If you want to be a leader, you have to build relationships with your teammates because they won’t listen to you if you are not close with them,” Pingris said in Filipino. “They won’t see you as a leader without the proper relationships.”

The 40-year-old said he is just passing on lessons he got from his own mentors, most notably the legendary “Lakay” Danny Ildefonso.

Pingris, Bolick, and the rest of the makeshift Gilas squad have a little over a week left to jell together before the second window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers kicks off on February 24.

Bolick, an obvious shoo-in for the final 12-man lineup, will be asked to facilitate the offense for a group bannered by RR Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Poy Erram, Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liaño, and other members of the Gilas pool.

Apart from his Gilas involvement, Pingris also took on a new role as the commissioner of the regional start-up Pilipinas Super League, which is set to run its inaugural conference from March 18 to April 22.

“I think my long experience playing in the PBA has given me a glimpse of how to run a league. But our primary goal in putting up the Super League is to provide inspiration to our young players,” he said. – Rappler.com