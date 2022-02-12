With NorthPort blessing, Bolick joins Gilas

BIGGEST STAGE. Robert Bolick last suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick has the “full blessing” of NorthPort as he joined Gilas Pilipinas ahead of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers this February.

After finally signing a contract with the Batang Pier on Friday, February 11, the spitfire guard attended practice with the national team at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center in Ateneo on Saturday.

“Yes, he has the full blessing. For the country and for Gilas,” said NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan in a mix of Filipino and English.

The PBA adjusted the Governors’ Cup schedule of TNT, with the Tropang Giga reinforcing the Gilas pool of Angelo Kouame, Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Juan Gomez de Liaño, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel.

It will likely be the same case for the Batang Pier as they are set to miss Bolick throughout the FIBA window, which will run from February 24 to 28.

“We’ll fix the schedule of the NorthPort games,” Tan said.

His addition is a big boost for the national team considering Bolick has already played in the biggest stage for the sport.

Bolick averaged 8.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1 assist in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, serving as one of the few bright sports for a team that finished dead last following a winless campaign.

In the Governors’ Cup, the 26-year-old leads all locals in scoring with 20.5 points and tops the league in assists with 9.3 dimes to go with his 5.3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Bolick, though, will not suit up for NorthPort against Rain or Shine on Saturday, but he will be with the team on the sidelines. – Rappler.com