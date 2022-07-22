Jordan Clarkson ‘sure to play’ in FIBA World Cup, says SBP

SHOT IN THE ARM. Jordan Clarkson will return to national team duty after seeing action in the 2018 Asian Games.

Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson gives Gilas Pilipinas a much-needed boost for the FIBA World Cup, which the Philippines will co-host with Japan and Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has one less thing to worry about for the FIBA World Cup next year.

The federation said on Friday, July 22, that the Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson is a lock for the global basketball showdown, which the country will co-host with Japan and Indonesia.

“Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is sure to play in the World Cup,” the SBP said in a statement.

It is uncertain, though, whether the NBA Sixth Man of the Year will see action in the World Cup as a local or a naturalized player.

As things stand, Clarkson – whose mother, Annette Tullao Davis, is Filipino-American – is still considered a naturalized player by FIBA.

The high-scoring guard is expected to take up the naturalized player spot when he suits up for the Philippines in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in August.

Ending the first round with a 2-2 card, Gilas Pilipinas will tangle with Lebanon on August 25 and Saudi Arabia on August 29 for the fourth window.

“The one thing Jordan will bring to the team is gravity,” national team head coach Chot Reyes told PlayItRight TV. “Just by being him on the court, the other team is really going to worry about stopping him.”

“By virtue of that alone, he is going to give open looks for his teammates, open spaces, and opportunity for other players to attack and score. That is the one thing.”

Clarkson, who last played for the national team in the 2018 Asian Games, averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the previous NBA season.

Reyes said Clarkson is capable of making things happen like Japan star Yuta Watanabe and Lebanon stalwart Wael Arakji – players who made life miserable for the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup.

“Players like these, they will get you something, they will get you a basket, a foul, they can make a great play, an assist. I think that is what Jordan can bring to this team,” Reyes said. – Rappler.com