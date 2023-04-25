SMC, Manny Pangilinan join hands for FIBA World Cup

JOINING FORCES. Representatives of the San Miguel Corporation and rival MVP Group pose for a photo at the 2023 FIBA World Cup draw

A rare partnership between the San Miguel Corporation and the MVP Group - two fierce rivals in the corporate and sports world - means serious business for the upcoming FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – One of the biggest stakeholders in local basketball is throwing its full support behind Gilas Pilipinas in its upcoming FIBA World Cup campaign set this August.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and corporate giant San Miguel Corporation (SMC), along with FIBA, sealed their partnership in a simple ceremony at the Makati Diamond Residences on Tuesday, April 25.

San Miguel’s foray into basketball’s biggest international competition also signals a long-dreamed team-up with the SBP, which is backed by corporate rival MVP Group owned by mogul Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“What [Ramon S. Ang] told me, what the [SBP] needs is support… and what was agreed upon is that we’re behind them to support…we’re just like a disk jockey, we’re here to do their request,” said Alfrancis Chua during the ceremony.

“I’m so happy, this is the first time I’ve ever worked with my tukayo (namesake), he is my close friend…I’m excited really, to exchange ideas and we’re both excited,” Chua added, referrring to SBP head Al Panlilio.

The quadrennial basketball event, jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, will be held from August 25 to September 10.

Manila’s Smart-Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena will serve as venues for the preliminary stage, while Bulacan’s Philippine Arena hoststhe final stage.

“It’s a rare occurrence that the San Miguel and MVP groups will join forces and that’s for me is a very big step, so I call on all Filipinos to support [the partnership],” Chua said.

Under the alliance, the Philippines’ largest conglomerate will become a partner of FIBA as a sponsor, lending its famous brand in its roster of supporters.

Chua, who is also serving in the SBP as its executive advisor, will be dabbling in team management as he is expected to provide input in Gilas roster, per Panlilio.

“The partnership goes beyond the sponsorship, the running of the program. Making sure that everything is prepared to really compete. And we want to do our best when it comes to the actual competition,” said the PLDT chief.

“Tim Cone is already in the coaching staff so we have a strong coaching staff at the moment. We have a much stronger pool of players that we are working with now,” he added.

FIBA World Cup local ambassador LA Tenorio is also elated upon seeing the formal partnership commencing.

“As part of the San Miguel family, I’m happy… ever since I’ve been playing with Gilas, San Miguel had been silently supporting us, but this time around, they made it official,” said the Barangay Ginebra guard.

“I’m very excited and really looking forward to this partnership so I think this is a big thing for Philippine basketball, because I think the people have long awaited this,” he added. – Rappler.com