Baldwin behind exodus of Gilas players? SBP execs say ‘no real proof’

MANILA, Philippines – The head honchos of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) acknowledged hearing rumors linking former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tab Baldwin to the exodus of top Filipino players, but admitted there are no hard evidence.

SBP president Al Panlilio and vice president Ricky Vargas addressed the issue on Friday, February 4, days after the federation announced that Baldwin stepped down from his post ahead of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

“To be honest, I’ve been hearing about that but there’s really no proof,” said Vargas, who also serves as PBA chairman.

“There’s a lot of talk going around and a lot of rumors and a lot of speculations because of his connections with agents and former agents and friends and players saying that they’ve been approached and all that.”

“But … there’s no real proof. It’s just all smoke. I don’t know. But it’s been talked about.”

The American-Kiwi took full control of the national team in July 2021 when the SBP appointed him as head coach on top of his role as program director.

With Baldwin at the helm, the all-cadet Gilas swept its group in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, including back-to-back wins over longtime tormentor Korea.

The Philippines also almost stunned world powerhouse Serbia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament with the same young lineup guided by Baldwin.

Gilas, however, has been left scrambling for players for the World Cup qualifying window later in February as several members of the national team pool built by Baldwin pursued overseas careers.

Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, Kobe Paras, and Kemark Cariño all joined the Japan B. League, while Jordan Heading headed to the T1 League in Taiwan, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Gilas draftees Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Rey Suerte decided not to renew their contracts with the SBP.

Still, just like what Vargas said, Panlilio said it is “hard to prove” that Baldwin is behind the departure of the best young players from the country.

“But if there’s smoke, there’s fire, right? The saying goes like that,” Panlilio said. “People who are not directly involved mentioned it to me and I just don’t really mind it. But it’s there.”

“You hear about it. We actually don’t know.”

Taking over the coaching reins from Baldwin, Chot Reyes has less than a month to form a formidable team as the Philippines hosts Group A, which includes Korea, New Zealand, and India, for the first two windows of the Asian Qualifiers from February 24 to 28. – Rappler.com