SBP offers free shuttle service to PH Arena for Gilas Pilipinas-Lebanon clash

Gilas Pilipinas seeks redemption against Lebanon after losing to the Cedars on the road in Beirut

MANILA, Philippines – Fans who will watch Gilas Pilipinas battle Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on Friday, February 24, no longer have to worry about their transportation to and from Bocaue, Bulacan.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) offers free shuttle service to ticket holders as the country hosts the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, with the Philippines also facing Jordan on February 27.

In a press release, the SBP said it “wants the Filipino fans in full force” at the 55,000-seater venue.

Pickup points are at the SM Grand Central in Caloocan and SM North Edsa in Quezon City, with the shuttle service starting at 2 pm.

The game will tip off at 6 pm.

Fans who will make use of the shuttle service to the Philippine Arena will also get a free ride back to Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, those who cannot make it to Bulacan can still watch the game live on television and online.

Gilas Pilipinas seeks redemption against Lebanon after absorbing an 85-81 loss to the Cedars on the road in Beirut last August. – Rappler.com