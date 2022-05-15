Gilas Pilipinas
Delfin Dioquino
GAME SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at 31st SEA Games
Gilas Pilipinas looks to reassert its mastery in the region as it eyes a 14th straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas begins its quest for a 14th straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games as the men’s basketball tournament tips off in Vietnam on Monday, May 16.

Gilas Pilipinas is arguably one of the Philippines’ most dominant squads in all of the SEA Games, winning 18 of the 20 gold men’s basketball gold medals in the history of the biennial meet.

But as what 3×3 basketball proved, other nations are fast catching up as the Philippines failed to defend the titles it won in men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball in the 2019 SEA Games, with Thailand and Vietnam bagging gold and silver, respectively, in both divisions.

Still, coach Chot Reyes and the Nationals – bannered by six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena – are determined to reassert the Philippines’ mastery as they face Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Here is Gilas Pilipinas’ full schedule:

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
