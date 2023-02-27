Scottie Thompson downcast after letting Filipinos down with missed free throws

LESSON LEARNED. Scottie Thompson says he needs to be better for Gilas Pilipinas.

Scottie Thompson shoulders the responsibility after missing the decisive free throws in Gilas Pilipinas' one-point loss to Jordan

BULACAN, Philippines – Scottie Thompson learned the hard way that free throws win, and in his case, lose games.

Thompson shouldered the responsibility after missing the decisive foul shots in Gilas Pilipinas’ gut-wrenching 91-90 loss to Jordan in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Monday, February 27.

Play Video

Given the chance to either tie the game or take the lead with 30 seconds remaining, the reigning PBA MVP fumbled at the line as the Philippines ended its Asian Qualifiers campaign on the wrong foot after four straight wins.

“I’m going to learn from this. I know I let a lot of Filipinos down so it hurts. But I think this is the best reminder for me that I have to get better,” said Thompson in Filipino.

Thompson made his presence felt on all fronts by churning out 9 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal in 30 minutes of action, recording a team-high-tying mark in plus-minus with +12.

Even his bungled free throws came after an offensive rebound off a Justin Brownlee three-point miss.

But the do-it-all guard – who has played before the biggest crowds in the PBA for Barangay Ginebra –admitted the moment got the best of him.

“The pressure was there. I was talking to myself to make the shots but it is what it is,” he said.

Although dejected, Thompson said he is fortunate to have teammates who have his back even as Gilas Pilipinas fell short of what would have been a sensational comeback victory from a massive 25-point deficit.

“We’re brothers. We stick together win or lose. I’m relieved that they’re here for me, especially since I let a lot of Filipinos down,” said Thompson.

“This is a big lesson for my career. I have to be better and work on my free throws. Free throws win games, lose games.” – Rappler.com